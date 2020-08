Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 15:52 Hits: 5

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency and ordered thousands to evacuate as firefighters scrambled to contain wildfires amid a heat wave and lightning.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2020/0819/Firefighters-stretched-thin-as-dozens-of-California-fires-spread?icid=rss