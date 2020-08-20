The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New Jersey Should Sue Fossil Fuel Companies Over Climate Costs, Panel Says

Category: Climate Hits: 14

New Jersey Should Sue Fossil Fuel Companies Over Climate Costs, Panel Says
Read time: 4 mins

Advocates for holding fossil fuel companies accountable in court for the substantial costs of climate change are urging New Jersey to sue oil majors like ExxonMobil, as over a dozen municipal and state governments have done over the past three years.

A month after a New Jersey senate committee passed a resolution calling on the state to take this kind of legal action, New Jersey’s Monmouth University hosted a virtual panel discussion on Wednesday, August 19 titled “Accountability for Climate Change Harms in New Jersey: Scientific, Legal and Policy Perspectives.” The discussion was intended to outline the case for New Jersey to file a climate accountability lawsuit ahead of the full state senate voting on the resolution, which could come later this month.

Tags: 
new jersey
ExxonMobil
climate costs
climate lawsuits
climate accountability

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/08/19/new-jersey-lawsuit-oil-companies-climate-costs-monmouth

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version