Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

The Trump administration approved an oil and gas leasing plan in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Environmentalists worry about the plan's impact on wildlife, but Gov. Mike Dunleavy called it "a milestone in Alaska's ... new energy frontier."

