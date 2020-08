Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Potholes are aggravating to drive over, and they can cause billions of dollars of damage every year to automobiles. Now, scientists report a brand-new way to repair roads that's also eco-friendly -- by using a remnant of wastewater treatment called grit that's usually disposed of in landfills.

