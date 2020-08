Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Dogs are still menacing giant pandas. This is in part, because nature reserves in China are often closely connected to human settlements where dogs roam free. Dogs can roam over 10 km in a night and some feral dogs have even set up permanent residence in the reserves.

