Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 22:32 Hits: 5

The Good, the Bad and the Urgent: MDB Climate Finance in 2019 Comments|Add Comment|PrintMDBs help fund solar and wind energy projects. Photo by Beyond Coal and Gas Every summer, multilateral development banks release their Joint Report on Climate Finance. Together, these public banks provide tens of billions of dollars in loans and grants for climate action, both mitigation and adaptation. The annual lending volumes are of special interest to those tracking how much finance is flowing to...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/6W14JZwYyes/mdbs-climate-finance-insights-2019