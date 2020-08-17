The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Penguins are Aussies: Or are they Kiwis?

Category: Climate Hits: 9

Researchers sequenced the genomes of all 18 recognized species of penguin to assemble a family tree, showing that the largest of the penguins - king and emperor - split off from all other penguins not long after penguins arose 22 million years ago in Australia and New Zealand. Other penguins diversified after Drake's Passage opened, revving up the circumpolar current and allowing penguins to spread throughout the southern hemisphere.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200817191739.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version