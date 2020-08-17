Penguins are Aussies: Or are they Kiwis?

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 23:17 Hits: 9

Researchers sequenced the genomes of all 18 recognized species of penguin to assemble a family tree, showing that the largest of the penguins - king and emperor - split off from all other penguins not long after penguins arose 22 million years ago in Australia and New Zealand. Other penguins diversified after Drake's Passage opened, revving up the circumpolar current and allowing penguins to spread throughout the southern hemisphere.

