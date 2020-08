Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 16:30 Hits: 4

New analysis of almost 30 years' worth of scientific data on the melting of the Greenland Ice Sheet predicts global sea level rise of at least 10 centimeters by the end of the 21st Century if global warming trends continue.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200817123045.htm