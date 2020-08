Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 16:31 Hits: 6

It can be hard to dispute the common adage 'survival of the fittest'. After all, 'most of the genes in the genome are there because they're doing something good,' says a researcher. But, she says, 'others are just there because they've figured out a way to be there.'

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200817123109.htm