Ancient genomes suggest woolly rhinos went extinct due to climate change, not overhunting

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 15:31 Hits: 1

Although overhunting led to the demise of some prehistoric megafauna after the last ice age, a new study found that the extinction of the woolly rhinoceros may have been caused by climate change. By sequencing ancient DNA from 14 woolly rhinos, researchers found that their population remained stable and diverse until only a few thousand years before it disappeared from Siberia, when temperatures likely rose too high.

