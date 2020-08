Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 17:45 Hits: 1

What do lynx, flying squirrels, ravens, and wolverines have in common? They will all scavenge from snowshoe hare carcasses under the right conditions, according to ecologists. And they're not alone. In fact, researchers documented 24 different species feeding from snowshoe hare carcasses in Canada's northern boreal forest.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200813134551.htm