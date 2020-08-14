The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Watching changes in plant metabolism -- live

Category: Climate Hits: 5

Almost all life on Earth, e.g. our food and health, depend on metabolism in plants. To understand how these metabolic processes function, researchers are studying key mechanisms in the regulation of energy metabolism. A new method of in vivo biosensor technology has enabled them to monitor in real time what effects environmental changes have on the central metabolism of the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200814142943.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version