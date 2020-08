Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 14 August 2020

The Trump administration has authorized the rollback of an Obama-era rule designed to limit methane leaks, a change environmental advocates say is illegal. Small oil and gas operators support the move, but major companies who were already exceeding the rule's requirements oppose it.

