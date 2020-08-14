The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Canada’s Trans Mountain Pipeline Inches Forward, But Opposition Intensifies

Category: Climate Hits: 9

Tiny House Warriors rally near Blue River, BC
Read time: 12 mins

Late one night this past April, four people on off-road vehicles drove into a small, Indigenous village near the town of Blue River in British Columbia, Canada. It was dark and the vehicles drove through deep snow, smashing through wooden signs and barriers that guarded the village of tiny houses, erected in the path of a long-distance oil pipeline that runs from Alberta to the Pacific Coast. 

Tags: 
Trans Mountain Expansion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
indigenous communities
Tiny House Warriors
Kanahus Manuel

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/08/14/canada-trans-mountain-pipeline-tiny-house-warriors

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version