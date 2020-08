Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 19:58 Hits: 4

To judge the overall effectiveness of cover crops and choose those offering the most ecosystem services, agricultural scientists must consider the plants' roots as well as above-ground biomass, according to researchers who tested the characteristics of cover crop roots in three monocultures and one mixture.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200813155823.htm