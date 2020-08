Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 13:48 Hits: 3

Researchers have taken the first step towards a new way of treating gastric wounds by using a microrobot combined with the new concept of 'in situ in vivo bioprinting' to carry out tissue repair inside the body.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200812094856.htm