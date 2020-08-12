The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Campaigners Demand Court Shuts Down Ecuador’s Oil Pipelines After Spill

Amazon campaigners
Communities in the Ecuadorian Amazon are calling for an end to “violence against Indigenous peoples and nature” as a trial into a devastating oil spill resumes today. 

The Kichwa and Shuar tribes launched a lawsuit against the government and state-owned oil company Petroecuador in April after two pipelines ruptured. Around 27,000 Indigenous people already isolated by COVID-19 were left with little or no access to freshwater and fishing after more than 15,000 barrels of crude oil gushed into the Rivers Coca and Napa and downriver to Peru.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/08/12/campaigners-demand-court-shuts-down-ecuador-s-oil-pipelines-after-spill

