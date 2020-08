Articles

Tuesday, 11 August 2020

A new study finds windy conditions can weaken St. Elmo's fire, the phenomenon when electrically conductive structures spontaneously emit a flash of blue light, when it's generated by aircraft and other ungrounded objects.

