Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 14:33 Hits: 7

Introduced species can become invasive, damaging ecosystems and disrupting economies through explosive population growth. One mechanism underlying population expansion in invasive populations is 'enemy release', whereby the invader experiences relaxation of agonistic interactions with other species, including parasites.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200810103310.htm