Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 18:10 Hits: 6

A new study, revisiting fossil specimens from the enormous crocodylian, Deinosuchus, has confirmed that the beast had teeth 'the size of bananas', capable to take down even the very largest of dinosaurs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200810141002.htm