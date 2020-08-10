SoCalGas, Nation’s Largest Gas Utility, Sues California Over Climate Policy for not 'Maximizing the Benefits' of Gas

As California works to shift away from fossil fuels to meet its climate goals, one of the state's largest suppliers of fossil energy is fighting tooth-and-nail against this energy transition, even to the point of taking California to court over its energy policy.

Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) recently filed a lawsuit against the California Energy Commission, a state energy policy and planning agency, for allegedly aiming to “substantially eliminate” gas use in the state and violating a California natural gas law.