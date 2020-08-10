The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

SoCalGas, Nation’s Largest Gas Utility, Sues California Over Climate Policy for not 'Maximizing the Benefits' of Gas

Category: Climate Hits: 8

SoCalGas renewable natural gas project
Read time: 5 mins

As California works to shift away from fossil fuels to meet its climate goals, one of the state's largest suppliers of fossil energy is fighting tooth-and-nail against this energy transition, even to the point of taking California to court over its energy policy.

Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) recently filed a lawsuit against the California Energy Commission, a state energy policy and planning agency, for allegedly aiming to “substantially eliminate” gas use in the state and violating a California natural gas law.

Tags: 
SoCalGas
gas utility
California Energy Commission
building electrification
Californians for Balanced Energy Solutions

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/08/10/socalgas-natural-gas-utility-lawsuit-california-climate

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version