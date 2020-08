Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020

To raise awareness of the importance of seabirds to people and the ecosystems we depend on, a new article looks at something that most of us find off-putting: their feces. The researchers say that the feces, known as guano and which serves as a source of fertilizer and a key contribution to marine ecosystems, could be worth more than $470 million annually.

