Study finds high levels of toxic pollutants in stranded dolphins and whales

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 19:36 Hits: 5

Researchers examined toxins in tissue concentrations and pathology data from 83 stranded dolphins and whales from 2012 to 2018. They looked at 11 different animal species to test for 17 different substances. The study is the first to report on concentrations in blubber tissues of stranded cetaceans of atrazine, DEP, NPE and triclosan. It also is the first to report concentrations of toxicants in a white-beaked dolphin and in Gervais' beaked whales.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200806153617.htm