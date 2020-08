Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 07 August 2020 13:37 Hits: 5

Scientists succeeded in promoting plant growth and increasing seed yield by heterologous expression of protein from Arabidopsis (artificially modified high-speed motor protein) in Camelina sativa, which is expected as a useful plant for biodiesel. The study is expected to apply to other plant resources for biodiesel, such as corn, rice, and sugar cane.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200807093737.htm