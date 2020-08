Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 07 August 2020 16:19 Hits: 7

The 2020 hurricane season could be one of the more active seasons on record with twice as much storm activity as a normal year, forecasters say. The NOAA increased the chance of an above average hurricane season from 60% to 85%.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2020/0807/Isaias-Bertha-who-s-next-2020-hurricane-forecast-revised?icid=rss