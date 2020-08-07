The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Long-time Contrarian Michael Shellenberger Is a Republican Star Witness in Climate Hearings

Category: Climate Hits: 14

Michael Shellenberger
Read time: 8 mins

Fresh off the publication of his new book Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All, Michael Shellenberger — a self-described Democrat and climate activist who nevertheless purports that climate concerns are overhyped — is now making the rounds as a Republican minority witness in congressional committee hearings on climate change.

A week after testifying to the House Select Committee on Climate Change and subsequently complaining that he was “smeared” by several Democratic committee members, Shellenberger appeared, again as a GOP witness, before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, August 5 in a hearing titled “The Devastating Health Impacts of Climate Change.”

Tags: 
Michael Shellenberger
House Oversight Committee
House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis
climate science denial

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/08/06/michael-shellenberger-republican-star-witness-climate-hearings

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version