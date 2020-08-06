Herbicide harming marsupial health and development, research finds

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 14:18 Hits: 2

Researchers exposed the adult female tammar wallabies to atrazine contaminated water throughout pregnancy, birth and lactation to help establish the extent of harm being caused by the chemical. They then examined the reproductive development of their young by assessing their growth and development to establish that the herbicide is causing major abnormalities in the male reproductive system in many animals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200806101804.htm