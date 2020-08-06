Articles

Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020

How to Build a Circular Economy A circular economy can help mitigate the climate crisis, and makes social and financial sense. Photo by Aaron Minnick | WRI. We have a waste problem. The world threw away around 300 million tons of plastic in 2019, nearly equivalent to the weight of the human population. Scientists expect there could be more plastic than fish in the ocean by 2050. One year's electronic waste weighs in at more than 50 million tons. And while far too...

