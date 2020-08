Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 15:01 Hits: 3

If builders could incorporate solar harvesting into the siding of a building, the amount of energy from the grid that a structure would need may significantly decrease. Researchers have demonstrated the potential of wedge-shaped luminescent solar concentrators (LSCs). These efficient modular solar units could easily be hung on the side of a building.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200805110130.htm