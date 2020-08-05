The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gut microbes shape our antibodies before we are infected by pathogens

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Because the microbiota is so complex, containing hundreds of different bacterial species, it is not known how the presence of microbes in the intestine shaped the antibodies that are present even before we are challenged by an infection. Researchers have now shown how these beneficial microbes reprogram the repertoire of white blood B cells that produce antibodies and how this helps counter infections.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200805124038.htm

