A Fairer and More Sustainable Post-COVID World in Latin America

A Fairer and More Sustainable Post-COVID World in Latin America Comments|Add Comment|PrintThe coronavirus recovery is a chance for Latin America's cities to become more equitable. Photo by Mariana Gil/WRI. This blog post originally appeared in the C40 Knowledge Hub. The large cities in the Latin American region all have one thing in common: the opportunities for employment and income are concentrated in a few districts while, more and more, sprawling housing zones are located on the outskirts...

