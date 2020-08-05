Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020

COVID-19 Bailouts Should Target Oil and Gas Workers and Communities, Not Companies

Coronavirus stimulus and recovery packages should prioritize a fair transition for fossil fuel workers. Photo by Justin Woolford/Flickr. As COVID-19 wreaks havoc across the U.S. economy, the oil and gas industry is a major casualty. U.S. petroleum consumption has fallen to its lowest level in decades due to travel restrictions and the economic slowdown. The U.S. Energy Information

