'Worst-case' CO2 emissions scenario is best for assessing climate risk and impacts to 2050

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 12:59 Hits: 2

The RCP 8.5 carbon emissions pathway is the most appropriate for conducting assessments of climate change impacts by 2050, according to a new article. Long dismissed as an alarmist or misleading worst-case scenario, the authors argue that is actually the closest approximation of both historical emissions and anticipated outcomes of current global climate policies, tracking within 1% of actual emissions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200804085912.htm