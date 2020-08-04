The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Big Oil Knew Climate Change Could Be ‘Catastrophic.’ Study Shows Heat Could Become Deadlier Than Infectious Diseases

US Army medics attending to a Guatemalan woman passed out from heatstroke
More than a half century ago, the oil industry's top lobbyist warned his peers of the potentially “catastrophic consequences” of burning fossil fuels, consequences that are already starting to unfold as historic heat scorches Siberia and bakes the Middle East this summer. Extreme heat is among the deadliest consequences of global warming, and a new study tallies just how deadly it could become if climate pollution continues unabated.

extreme heat
Climate Impact Lab
infectious diseases
Exxon Knew
American Petroleum Institute

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/08/04/american-petroleum-institute-catastrophic-climate-heat-deaths

