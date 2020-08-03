Oriole bird hybridization is a dead end

Articles

Published on Monday, 03 August 2020

A half-century of controversy over two popular bird species may have finally come to an end. In one corner: the Bullock's Oriole, found in the western half of North America. In the other corner: the Baltimore Oriole, breeding in the eastern half. Where their ranges meet in the Great Plains, the two mix freely and produce apparently healthy hybrid offspring. But according to scientists, hybridization is a dead end and both parent species will remain separate.

