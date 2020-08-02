Racism and Discrimination in the Oil and Gas Industry

With the recent focus on systemic racism in America, the oil and gas industry is depicting itself as leading on the issue of diversity in the workforce. However, its public relations efforts and slick advertisements do not reflect the industry's actual behavior.

In early June, as protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police went global, American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers released a statement vowing that America's most powerful fossil fuel lobbying organization “has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind.”