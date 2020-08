Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 16:36 Hits: 1

Researchers have advanced a new way to see into the ocean's depths, establishing an approach to detect algae and measure key properties using light. A new article reports using a laser-based tool, lidar, to collect these measurements far deeper than has been typically possible using satellites.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200730123658.htm