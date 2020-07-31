The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Historic Supreme Court Verdict Means Ireland's Government Must Increase Climate Ambition

Climate Case Ireland campaigners
The Supreme Court of Ireland has ruled in favour of an environmental group challenging the Irish government’s climate plans, finding its policies did not meet legal requirements for detailing how the country will meet emissions-reduction targets.

The decision is only the second time a country’s highest court has required a national government to reform its climate policy in order to meet legal obligations.

