Fossil Fuel Industry Engaging in 'Pervasive Fraud' that Threatens Global Economy, Report Warns

Warning of an impending financial implosion driven largely by fossil fuel industry deception, a recent report calls on fossil fuel insiders and other potential whistleblowers to help expose and prosecute this fraud.

According to this new report from the National Whistleblower Center (NWC) published July 23, fossil fuel executives’ deception on the financial risks of climate change—to their business and the economy at large—is widespread and is likely actionable fraud, meaning that further securities fraud lawsuits against companies like ExxonMobil should be expected particularly if whistleblowers come forward to work with financial regulators and prosecutors.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/07/30/fossil-fuel-industry-likely-engaging-pervasive-fraud-threatens-global-economy-report-warns

