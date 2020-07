Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020

As climate change becomes increasingly difficult to ignore, scientists are working to diversify and improve alternatives to fossil-fuel-based energy. Renewable bioenergy crops, such as the perennial grass Miscanthus, show promise for cellulosic ethanol production and other uses, but current hybrids are limited by environmental conditions and susceptibility to pests and diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200728130821.htm