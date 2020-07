Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020

A new study shows that Indigenous territories represent around 45% of all the remaining wilderness areas in the Amazon, comprising an area of three times the surface of Germany. At a time when the Amazon forests face unprecedented pressures, overcoming divergences and aligning the goals of wilderness defenders and Indigenous peoples is paramount to avoid further environmental degradation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200729114743.htm