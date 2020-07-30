The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Challenge of Tracking How a Trillion Trees Grow

The Challenge of Tracking How a Trillion Trees Grow Comments|Add Comment|PrintIn Kenya, people are growing trees. Now, it’s time to track them. Photo by Aaron Minnick/WRI. This was the year that business added its clout to the global effort to add trillions of trees to the arsenal of weapons against climate change. The goal is to use these trees to restore land and absorb climate-warming carbon out of the atmosphere, which could keep global warming below 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F), the level...

