New fabrication method brings single-crystal perovskite devices closer to viability

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Nanoengineers have developed a new method to fabricate perovskites as single-crystal thin films, which are more efficient for use in solar cells and optical devices than the current state-of-the-art polycrystalline forms of the material. Their fabrication method -- which uses standard semiconductor fabrication processes -- results in flexible single-crystal perovskite films with controlled area, thickness, and composition.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200729114826.htm

