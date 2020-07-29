Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 20:22 Hits: 4

Will China Finally Block “Clean Coal” from Green Bonds Market? Comments|Add Comment|PrintThe People's Bank of China. Photo by Flickr/bfishadow Chinese regulators recently proposed eliminating so-called “clean coal" from the list of projects that can raise funds using green bonds. While this may not sound like a big deal, if it goes through, it could be the start of a much-needed transformation in China’s green finance market – and a move away from coal power, which still provides over half of...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/Zhf7aiMfDOQ/will-china-finally-block-clean-coal-receiving-green-bonds