The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Will China Finally Block “Clean Coal” from Green Bonds Market?

Category: Climate Hits: 4

Will China Finally Block “Clean Coal” from Green Bonds Market? Comments|Add Comment|PrintThe People's Bank of China. Photo by Flickr/bfishadow Chinese regulators recently proposed eliminating so-called “clean coal" from the list of projects that can raise funds using green bonds. While this may not sound like a big deal, if it goes through, it could be the start of a much-needed transformation in China’s green finance market – and a move away from coal power, which still provides over half of...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Will China Finally Block “Clean Coal” from Green Bonds Market?Will China Finally Block “Clean Coal” from Green Bonds Market?Will China Finally Block “Clean Coal” from Green Bonds Market?Will China Finally Block “Clean Coal” from Green Bonds Market?Will China Finally Block “Clean Coal” from Green Bonds Market?

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/Zhf7aiMfDOQ/will-china-finally-block-clean-coal-receiving-green-bonds

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version