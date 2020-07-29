The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Estimating bisphenol exposures in the Australian population

Once found in bottles, food containers, cash register receipts and electronics, bisphenol A (BPA) has been phased out of many products because of health concerns and government regulations. As a result, the production and use of BPA analogs, which are unregulated and poorly understood, have increased. Now, by analyzing urine samples and wastewater, researchers report how human exposure to bisphenols has changed over time in an Australian population.

