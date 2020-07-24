The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fossil tracks: Wrong number of fingers leads down wrong track

Category: Climate Hits: 0

Have you ever wondered why our hands have five fingers while amphibians usually only have four? Until now it was assumed that this was already the case with the early ancestors of today's frogs and salamanders, the Temnospondyli. However, a new find of the crocodile-like Temnospondyl Metoposaurus krasiejowensis (about 225 million years old) in Poland shows five metacarpal bones and thus five fingers. Thus, until now, fossil animal tracks may have been wrongly assigned.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200724191444.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version