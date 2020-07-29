The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Missing Links Between Electricity Access and Development Priorities in Africa

Category: Climate Hits: 5

Missing Links Between Electricity Access and Development Priorities in Africa Comments|Add Comment|PrintEnergy access is essential for health facilities, like this maternity hospital in Sierra Leone. Photo by Dominic Chavez/World Bank. Sustainable development, in many ways, depends on access to electricity. Well-functioning healthcare facilities, refrigeration in agricultural supply chains, electronic teaching aids in classrooms, the production of goods and much more require reliable...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Missing Links Between Electricity Access and Development Priorities in AfricaMissing Links Between Electricity Access and Development Priorities in AfricaMissing Links Between Electricity Access and Development Priorities in AfricaMissing Links Between Electricity Access and Development Priorities in AfricaMissing Links Between Electricity Access and Development Priorities in Africa

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/_sUcXMeX4xU/missing-links-electricity-access-development-priorities-africa

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version