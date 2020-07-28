The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pesticides can protect crops from hydrophobic pollutants

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Researchers have revealed that commercial pesticides can be applied to crops in the Cucurbitaceae family to decrease their accumulation of hydrophobic pollutants, thereby improving crop safety. The team developed two approaches to control the functions of plant proteins related to the transport of hydrophobic pollutants. These findings will lead to these new functions of pesticides being utilized in agriculture, enabling safer crops to be produced.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200728113610.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version