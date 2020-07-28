Pesticides can protect crops from hydrophobic pollutants

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 15:36 Hits: 3

Researchers have revealed that commercial pesticides can be applied to crops in the Cucurbitaceae family to decrease their accumulation of hydrophobic pollutants, thereby improving crop safety. The team developed two approaches to control the functions of plant proteins related to the transport of hydrophobic pollutants. These findings will lead to these new functions of pesticides being utilized in agriculture, enabling safer crops to be produced.

