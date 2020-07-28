Unplugged: How the Gas Industry Is Fighting Efforts to Electrify Buildings

Category: Climate Hits: 5
Just over a year ago, the city of Berkeley, California, passed into law a first-in-the-nation ordinance prohibiting natural gas hookups in new buildings, a move that alarmed the gas industry. This alarm has since boiled over into a full-fledged opposition campaign to counter the rising tide of similar measures meant to restrict gas in favor of constructing all-electric buildings and cutting carbon pollution.
