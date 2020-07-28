The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Unplugged: How the Gas Industry Is Fighting Efforts to Electrify Buildings

Just over a year ago, the city of Berkeley, California, passed into law a first-in-the-nation ordinance prohibiting natural gas hookups in new buildings, a move that alarmed the gas industry. This alarm has since boiled over into a full-fledged opposition campaign to counter the rising tide of similar measures meant to restrict gas in favor of constructing all-electric buildings and cutting carbon pollution.

Gas Industry
building electrification
berkeley
Climate Investigations Center
American Public Gas Association
SoCalGas
C4BES
Partnership for Energy Progress
Hawaii Gas
Consumer Energy Alliance
Mass Coalition for Sustainable Energy

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/07/22/unplugged-how-gas-industry-fighting-efforts-electrify-buildings

