Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 04:00 Hits: 8

10 Charts Show the Economic Benefits of US Climate Action Comments|Add Comment|PrintSmoky Hills Wind Farm in Kansas, United States. Photo by Drenaline/Wikimedia Commons The United States made substantial progress towards a low-carbon economy over the past several years. Low-carbon technologies became more efficient and affordable compared to fossil fuels, while U.S. clean energy investment and deployment grew to new heights, creating millions of jobs. All this progress could be in jeopardy...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/_zC80hdC31s/economic-benefits-climate-action-us